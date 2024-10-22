Prosecutor General Kostin resigns
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced his resignation on Tuesday. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details
According to Kostin, the President of Ukraine today held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the obviously immoral situation with fake disabilities of government officials.
Currently, inspections are ongoing at all levels of the state, and criminal proceedings are being investigated. Many shameful facts of abuse have been revealed in the system of prosecutors' offices in Ukraine.
The Prosecutor General stated that he believes that President Zelenskyy's position is absolutely correct that not only should all unlawful decisions on disability, pension and other benefits be canceled, but there should be clear legislative and organizational changes, as well as personal responsibility. This includes political responsibility.
"I am grateful to the President of Ukraine and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for their trust. But in this situation, I think it is right to announce my resignation from the post of Prosecutor General," Kostin said.
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a National Security and Defense Council meeting on the situation with the Medico-Examinatory Commission and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin should be politically responsible.
"I believe that the responsibility for the situation now should be personal," Zelenskyy said.
The President instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine to resolve the problem at the level of central executive authorities, including the relevant ministries. Personnel decisions are needed.
"There should also be political responsibility of the Prosecutor General for the situation in the prosecution bodies of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.
Zelenskyy said that during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
For reference
On July 27, 2022, the Verkhovna Rada supported his appointment as Prosecutor General.