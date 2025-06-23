There should be no nuclear proliferation in the modern world - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that there should be no proliferation of nuclear weapons in the modern world, and condemned Iran's support for Russia, which led to large-scale destruction and human losses in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of the Head of State on 22.06.2025.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Iranian decisions to aid Russia brought large-scale destruction and significant human losses to our Ukraine and many other countries. And this, as Zelenskyy emphasized, must stop.

Iranian decisions to aid Russia have brought large-scale destruction and massive human losses to our country and many other countries. And this really must stop. And it really should not be strengthened by nuclear weapons. There should be no proliferation of nuclear weapons in the modern world. This needs to be emphasized. It is important that there is American resolve on this – the resolve of President Trump - said the Head of State.

Zelenskyy emphasized that diplomacy must work everywhere. Both in the Middle East, in the Gulf region, and here in Europe, in Ukraine.

He noted that if Putin rejects all peace proposals, including American ones, it is not surprising that they are currently rejected in Tehran. However, everyone must feel the strength of international solidarity.

"But all of them must feel what the strength of international solidarity and the inadmissibility of any spread of terror means. Real and long-term security is needed - truly reliable security," the president summarized.

Reminder

On the night of June 22, the United States of America attacked Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to US President Donald Trump, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

The Head of the White House stated that "Israel is now much safer." But new, even larger-scale attacks may await Iran.