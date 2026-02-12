There are no firm answers from Russia regarding next week's meeting yet - Zelenskyy

"There are currently no sufficiently firm answers from Russia regarding the proposed meeting next week," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian negotiating team is constantly working – "the guys are in touch with the American side."

Ukraine is ready for meetings. Unfortunately, we do not yet have sufficiently firm answers from Russia regarding what was proposed for next week. For now, we only hear new manipulations with "oreshnik," which is definitely not about peace. - Zelenskyy informed.

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"

Let's recall

"The fourth round is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday," Zelensky told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to negotiations in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.