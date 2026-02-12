$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 8832 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 14435 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 14900 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 19083 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 19780 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 21058 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 22806 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 28390 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 74226 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 49533 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
There are no firm answers from Russia regarding next week's meeting yet - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the absence of firm answers from Russia regarding the proposed meeting next week. The Ukrainian negotiating group is constantly working, but Russia is still manipulating.

There are no firm answers from Russia regarding next week's meeting yet - Zelenskyy

"There are currently no sufficiently firm answers from Russia regarding the proposed meeting next week," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian negotiating team is constantly working – "the guys are in touch with the American side."

Ukraine is ready for meetings. Unfortunately, we do not yet have sufficiently firm answers from Russia regarding what was proposed for next week. For now, we only hear new manipulations with "oreshnik," which is definitely not about peace.

- Zelenskyy informed.

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"11.02.26, 16:43 • 31397 views

Let's recall

"The fourth round is scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday," Zelensky told Bloomberg, although it is unclear whether Russia will agree to negotiations in the US. On the agenda is a US proposal to create a free economic zone as a buffer in the eastern Donbas region, an option that, according to the Ukrainian leader, both sides of the conflict are skeptical of, the publication writes.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine