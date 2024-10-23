The “Xelat” anticyclone is heading to Ukraine: what will the weather be like
Kyiv • UNN
The anticyclone Xelat will affect the weather in Ukraine on October 24. Dry weather without precipitation is expected, with daytime temperatures of +11+16°C and slightly cooler temperatures in the north.
The weather language in Ukraine on October 24 will be affected by an anticyclone called "Xelat," weather forecaster Natalia Didenko reported on her Facebook page, UNN reports.
According to Didenko's forecasts, October 24 will be free of precipitation in Ukraine. However, in the north, center and east, gusts of northwesterly winds may reach 8-13 meters per second.
At night in Ukraine it is expected to be +2+8 degrees, tomorrow afternoon +11+16 degrees, in the northern part it will be slightly colder, +9+12 degrees.
In Kyiv, Thursday will be dry, sunny, windy and a bit fresher, around +12 degrees.
In the future, no significant changes in the weather are expected in Ukraine, and rains will be canceled starting October 28, the forecaster said.
Recall
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine on October 23, with temperatures of 2-7° at night and 11-16° during the day. Southwest wind with a shift to northwest, 5-10 m/s. In Kyiv, it will be 5-7° at night and 12-14° during the day.