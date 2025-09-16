The White House understands what sanctions it can impose against Russia, but the final decision will be made by the president - Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House understands what sanction mechanisms are available to it. President Donald Trump may decide to use them at some point, Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

We fully understand the sanctions available to us, and at some point the president may decide to do so. That will be his decision. He's not going to go around and artificially announce a timeline. But he also noted that it's important for Europe to do the same. - Rubio stated.

Rubio reminded that some countries in Europe continue to buy Russian oil and other products. The US is trying to convince Europeans to impose sanctions against Russia themselves first.

There are still countries in Europe that buy Russian products, including Russian oil. And the president has called on our European partners to impose the sanctions themselves that they are asking us to impose. So if they feel a deep commitment to this, they should do it – we want to encourage them to actually do what they are asking us to do. - emphasized the Secretary of State.

Addition

Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in New York, where the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will take place.