The White House understands what sanctions it can impose against Russia, but the final decision will be made by the president - Rubio

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
07:46 AM • 770 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 3724 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 10186 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 44630 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 56749 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 41059 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 44169 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 41963 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 75340 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 43129 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.2m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news
Lukashenka's meeting with the Gauleiter of Kherson region: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accused Belarus of violating international lawPhotoSeptember 15, 10:25 PM • 14531 views
One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on ZaporizhzhiaVideoSeptember 15, 10:34 PM • 18290 views
Russian media spread fakes about the use of civilians by the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a "human shield" - CPDPhotoSeptember 16, 12:27 AM • 5770 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warning02:28 AM • 4290 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 6034 views
Publications
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 3732 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 22632 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 48748 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 53042 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 75340 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Tusk
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 33863 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 33936 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 39324 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 45060 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 95082 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Facebook
BM-30 Smerch
E-6 Mercury

The White House understands what sanctions it can impose against Russia, but the final decision will be made by the president - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the White House understands the available sanction mechanisms against Russia. President Donald Trump may decide to apply them, calling on Europe to also impose sanctions.

The White House understands what sanctions it can impose against Russia, but the final decision will be made by the president - Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the White House understands what sanction mechanisms are available to it. President Donald Trump may decide to use them at some point, Rubio said in an interview with Fox News, writes UNN.

We fully understand the sanctions available to us, and at some point the president may decide to do so. That will be his decision. He's not going to go around and artificially announce a timeline. But he also noted that it's important for Europe to do the same.

- Rubio stated.

Rubio reminded that some countries in Europe continue to buy Russian oil and other products. The US is trying to convince Europeans to impose sanctions against Russia themselves first.

There are still countries in Europe that buy Russian products, including Russian oil. And the president has called on our European partners to impose the sanctions themselves that they are asking us to impose. So if they feel a deep commitment to this, they should do it – we want to encourage them to actually do what they are asking us to do.

- emphasized the Secretary of State.

Addition

Marco Rubio stated that US President Donald Trump may hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week in New York, where the 80th session of the UN General Assembly will take place.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Marco Rubio
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
New York City
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States