White House responds to whether there was an “ambush” in the Oval Office and makes a statement on support for Ukraine and “blank checks”
Kyiv • UNN
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that Trump is committed to peace.
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump is committed to peace and made a statement about further support for Ukraine and "blank checks". She said this on Fox News on February 28, UNN reports.
Details
It claimed that "President Zelensky refuses to recognize the pragmatic reality of war," again repeating the claim that there was "no special gratitude.
"We are no longer going to write blank checks for a war that is too far away without a real lasting peace. And that's what the president (Trump) wants," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt.
According to her, "President Trump wants peace." "He remains committed to the fact that President Zelenskiy either has to change his attitude or he may not be able to make a deal at all," Leavitt said.
When asked "what now," the White House spokeswoman said, "well, we'll see." "And that's up to President Trump, what the next step is," Leavitt said.
She also noted the importance of the agreement on subsoil, which was not signed: "Again, the minerals agreement was an economic foundation. And it was the first step towards a peace agreement.
Commenting on the claims that the situation in the Oval Office was "an ambush, a setup, a plan from the beginning for Vance and Trump to go after him and create this drama," the White House spokeswoman said: "That is absolutely not true. President Trump was excited about this economic agreement.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump.
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US01.03.25, 00:28 • 68078 views