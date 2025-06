The volume of investments in domestic government bonds in May increased by 10% or more than UAH 286 billion - Ministry of Finance

Legal entities and individuals increased their investments in domestic government bonds (OVDP) by more than 10% in May of this year, to more than UAH 286 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In May 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 43 billion 600 million from the issuance of government bonds.

The main direction of using the funds raised from the issuance of domestic government bonds is security and defense.

Investments in government bonds, together with international financial assistance, continue to contribute to the country's financial stability in the context of a full-scale war.

As of June 1, there are domestic government bonds in circulation worth over UAH 1.85 trillion.

The Ministry of Finance noted that:

Since the beginning of May 2023, the largest investment in government securities has come from individuals - by UAH 17 billion 100 million. This indicates an increase in citizens' trust in state financial instruments