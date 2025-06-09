The volume of investments in domestic government bonds in May increased by 10% or more than UAH 286 billion - Ministry of Finance

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days
11:52 AM • 2682 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 9284 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

08:00 AM • 50756 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

07:12 AM • 55549 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

06:55 AM • 37218 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

06:30 AM • 41563 views

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured

Exclusive
June 9, 05:45 AM • 88734 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 59649 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 113519 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 146591 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
6.3m/s
44%
751mm
Popular news

Explosions reported in Rivne amid missile threat

June 9, 06:13 AM • 55383 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 20813 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

08:28 AM • 33175 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

09:23 AM • 47577 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16506 views
Publications

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

08:00 AM • 50777 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 88747 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 78831 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 232969 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 199572 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

09:31 AM • 16644 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

08:01 AM • 21214 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

07:12 AM • 55565 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 101826 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 124494 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The volume of investments in domestic government bonds in May increased by 10% or more than UAH 286 billion - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1034 views

In May, Ukrainians increased investments in domestic government bonds by 10% - to UAH 286 billion. Most of the investments were made by individuals, which indicates confidence in state financial instruments.

The volume of investments in domestic government bonds in May increased by 10% or more than UAH 286 billion - Ministry of Finance

Legal entities and individuals increased their investments in domestic government bonds (OVDP) by more than 10% in May of this year, to more than UAH 286 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

In May 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 43 billion 600 million from the issuance of government bonds.

The main direction of using the funds raised from the issuance of domestic government bonds is security and defense.

Investments in government bonds, together with international financial assistance, continue to contribute to the country's financial stability in the context of a full-scale war.

Almost two-thirds of the general fund of the state budget was directed to defense and security - Ministry of Finance28.05.25, 15:45 • 2082 views

As of June 1, there are domestic government bonds in circulation worth over UAH 1.85 trillion.

The Ministry of Finance noted that:

  • the total amount of investments of Ukrainian investors in domestic government bonds is over UAH 286 billion, which is more than 10% more than in April;
    • legal entities increased their portfolio of domestic government bonds by UAH 9 billion 500 million – to UAH 180 billion 600 million;
      • individuals increased their investment volume by UAH 17 billion 100 million – to UAH 105 billion 600 million.

        Since the beginning of May 2023, the largest investment in government securities has come from individuals - by UAH 17 billion 100 million. This indicates an increase in citizens' trust in state financial instruments 

        – noted in the Ministry of Finance.

        S&P declared default on Ukraine's GDP-linked warrants04.06.25, 12:58 • 2388 views

        The agency also added that individuals and legal entities remain active investors in government securities.

        Today, Ukrainian individuals and legal entities are active investors in government securities. We continue to work on improving the transparency and accessibility of the domestic government bond market for all categories of investors 

        – reported in the Ministry of Finance.

        Ukraine's domestic public debt has decreased by 15.5 billion hryvnias this year27.03.25, 13:19 • 20035 views

        Additionally

        In the structure of owners of government securities:

        • commercial banks own the largest share – 46.1%;

        • National Bank of Ukraine – 36.3%;

        • legal entities – 10.3%;

        • individuals – 5.1%;

        • non-residents – 1.1%;

        • insurance companies – 1%;

        • territorial communities – 0.03%.

        Reference

        OVDP (domestic government bonds) – government debt securities issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine to finance the budget.

        Dollar, euro, gold, crypto: where Ukrainians can hide money from depreciation - advice from KIT Group analysts25.04.25, 11:06 • 5518 views

        Andrey Kulik

        Andrey Kulik

        WarEconomy
        Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9