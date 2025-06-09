The volume of investments in domestic government bonds in May increased by 10% or more than UAH 286 billion - Ministry of Finance

Legal entities and individuals increased their investments in domestic government bonds (OVDP) by more than 10% in May of this year, to more than UAH 286 billion. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

Details

In May 2025, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 43 billion 600 million from the issuance of government bonds.

The main direction of using the funds raised from the issuance of domestic government bonds is security and defense.

Investments in government bonds, together with international financial assistance, continue to contribute to the country's financial stability in the context of a full-scale war.

Almost two-thirds of the general fund of the state budget was directed to defense and security - Ministry of Finance

As of June 1, there are domestic government bonds in circulation worth over UAH 1.85 trillion.

The Ministry of Finance noted that:

the total amount of investments of Ukrainian investors in domestic government bonds is over UAH 286 billion, which is more than 10% more than in April;

legal entities increased their portfolio of domestic government bonds by UAH 9 billion 500 million – to UAH 180 billion 600 million;

individuals increased their investment volume by UAH 17 billion 100 million – to UAH 105 billion 600 million.

Since the beginning of May 2023, the largest investment in government securities has come from individuals - by UAH 17 billion 100 million. This indicates an increase in citizens' trust in state financial instruments – noted in the Ministry of Finance.

S&P declared default on Ukraine's GDP-linked warrants

The agency also added that individuals and legal entities remain active investors in government securities.

Today, Ukrainian individuals and legal entities are active investors in government securities. We continue to work on improving the transparency and accessibility of the domestic government bond market for all categories of investors – reported in the Ministry of Finance.

Ukraine's domestic public debt has decreased by 15.5 billion hryvnias this year

Additionally

In the structure of owners of government securities:

• commercial banks own the largest share – 46.1%;

• National Bank of Ukraine – 36.3%;

• legal entities – 10.3%;

• individuals – 5.1%;

• non-residents – 1.1%;

• insurance companies – 1%;

• territorial communities – 0.03%.

Reference

OVDP (domestic government bonds) – government debt securities issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine to finance the budget.

Dollar, euro, gold, crypto: where Ukrainians can hide money from depreciation - advice from KIT Group analysts