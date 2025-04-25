Dollar, euro, gold, crypto: where Ukrainians can hide money from depreciation - advice from KIT Group analysts

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 2466 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 16978 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 30693 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 70064 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 68709 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 84928 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 175710 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 185246 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269084 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111588 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
2.5m/s
42%
746 mm
Popular news

lavrov: kremlin is ready for an agreement on Ukraine, but there is a nuance

April 24, 10:52 PM • 11934 views

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 13173 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 17206 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

02:50 AM • 22774 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 18463 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 16978 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 100355 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 269084 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 159552 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 212771 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 3164 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 28468 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 36575 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 68636 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 98415 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Euro

Kalibr (missile family)

KAB-250

Cryptocurrency

Dollar, euro, gold, crypto: where Ukrainians can hide money from depreciation - advice from KIT Group analysts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

In an inflationary environment, Ukrainians are looking for alternative instruments to protect their savings. Experts advise multi-currency savings, bonds, crypto and gold.

Dollar, euro, gold, crypto: where Ukrainians can hide money from depreciation - advice from KIT Group analysts

In the face of accelerating inflation, exchange rate fluctuations and global economic risks, preserving the value of money is just as important as earning it. Ukrainians, who until a few years ago almost exclusively relied on hryvnia deposits, are increasingly looking for alternative instruments to protect their savings today.

According to journalists of the publication "Focus", who interviewed leading experts in the field of finance, in 2024–2025, the interest in multi-currency savings, government bonds, as well as digital assets and gold became logical. However, you should choose carefully: not every popular tool really protects against depreciation.

"Covering official inflation, which is approaching 15%, and the lag of deposit rates behind the actual rate of increase in consumer prices and the cost of living, estimated at 17–20%, is generally difficult to call attractive conditions, let alone an instrument for receiving passive income in hryvnia. The need to pay taxes on such income makes deposits knowingly losing even in relation to government bonds in the case of almost comparable nominal rates of return. The yield of foreign currency deposits remains symbolic and is not able to cover the risks of tying up liquidity," analysts of KIT Group, one of the largest operators in the Ukrainian currency exchange market, told "Focus" about popular instruments.

Experts call government bonds an alternative to deposits. According to analysts, "today you can consider short-term investments in hryvnia instruments for a period of no more than 1–4 months. This also applies to government bonds." This strategy will avoid currency risks and lock in profitability in the short term.

Regarding government bonds, it would be a logical tactic to purchase securities for "temporary parking" of free funds without currency and exchange rate risks. The yield of government bonds is now able to at least cover inflation. Longer-term hryvnia investments, in our opinion, are risky given the likely acceleration of inflation and a possible exchange rate shift in the second half of the year – probably in the fall

— noted in KIT Group.

Another trend is the growing demand for the euro. Due to the US trade policy, the change in the global balance of currencies and expectations of a weakening dollar, the euro strengthened its position in April not only in world markets, but also in Ukraine. According to KIT Group experts, "in the context of global political uncertainty and structural weakening of the dollar, the optimal strategy remains a multi-currency portfolio".

We see a trend of growing demand for the euro — not only in Ukraine, but also globally. In practice, this means the possibility of using the dollar as a currency of liquidity or hedge, and the euro — for long-term savings

— explain the company's analysts.

As for digital assets, KIT Group believes that "any crypto asset — stablecoins or classic crypto — is not a replacement for the usual fiat currencies, but an additional level of currency diversification and support for the liquidity of your savings portfolio." In particular, among stablecoins, experts advise paying attention to USDC, which is pegged to the US dollar.

As for gold, despite its ability to update historical highs, experts do not consider it an instrument for quick earnings. "Investments in gold are primarily an instrument for preserving, not increasing capital. Its advantage is protection against inflation and currency fluctuations in the long term (from five years or more). The formation of a "gold reserve" in your savings portfolio is appropriate only after the formation of reserves in classic currencies," KIT Group analysts noted.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyFinance
Euro
United States dollar
United States
Brent
$66.60
Bitcoin
$93,774.20
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.45
Золото
$3,317.20
Ethereum
$1,777.17