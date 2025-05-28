$41.680.11
Almost two-thirds of the general fund of the state budget was directed to defense and security - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

In January-April 2024, state budget expenditures for the security and defense sector amounted to UAH 765 billion, of which UAH 204.9 billion in April. The funds were used to provide for the military and purchase equipment.

Almost two-thirds of the general fund of the state budget was directed to defense and security - Ministry of Finance

Almost two-thirds of expenditures from the general fund of the state budget since the beginning of 2025 have been directed to the security and defense sector - a total of UAH 765 billion, the Ministry of Finance reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

UAH 765.0 billion is the expenditure of the general fund of the state budget for the security and defense sector in January-April 2025. This is 64.5% of the total amount of expenditures of the general fund of the state budget

- reported the Ministry of Finance.

Of these, as indicated, UAH 204.9 billion was used from the state budget in April.

The funds, as noted, were directed to:

  • financial support for military personnel, rank and file and commanding staff, police officers;
    • purchase of military/special equipment, weapons, ammunition, defense products, personal protective equipment (helmets, bulletproof vests and other special equipment);
      • fuels and lubricants, food;
        • medical support;
          • other expenses to ensure the operation of relevant bodies and formations.

            "Security and defense remains an absolute priority and the largest item of expenditure in the state budget. We call on you to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine by conscientiously paying taxes and investing in military bonds," the Ministry of Finance stressed.

            War
            Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
            Armed Forces of Ukraine
            Ukraine
