Social payments have not been delayed since the beginning of the full-scale war and will not be - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
This year, 213 billion hryvnias were allocated to social programs, which is 14% more than last year. The Prime Minister assured that social payments have not been delayed and will not be delayed.
This year, 14% more funds were allocated to social programs for Ukrainians than last year - a total of UAH 213 billion. Social payments to Ukrainians have not been delayed since the beginning of the full-scale war, and this will continue to be the case. This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on May 27, writes UNN.
Details
He noted that the fulfillment of social obligations remains a key indicator of the stability and capacity of the state.
"Not once in more than 1000 days of the full-scale war have we delayed social payments. This will continue to be the case," the Prime Minister stressed.
"The Pension Fund has completed the payment of pensions for May in a timely manner. Almost UAH 68 billion has already been received by Ukrainian pensioners," Shmyhal said.
He added that in May, the government also allocated UAH 3.1 billion for subsidies and benefits.
"In total, UAH 213 billion was allocated from the state budget for social programs in the first four months of this year, which is 14% more than last year," Shmyhal said.
