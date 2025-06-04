S&P Declared Default on Ukraine's GDP-Linked Warrants

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>S&P Global</title> <style> body { font-family: Arial, sans-serif; margin: 0; padding: 0; background-color: #f4f4f4; color: #333; } .container { width: 80%; margin: auto; overflow: hidden; } header { background: #505050; color: white; padding-top: 30px; min-height: 70px; border-bottom: #bbb 1px solid; } header a { color: #fff; text-decoration: none; text-transform: uppercase; font-size: 16px; } header ul { margin: 0; padding: 0; } header li { float: left; display: inline; padding: 0 20px 0 20px; } header #branding { float: left; } header #branding h1 { margin: 0; } header nav { float: right; margin-top: 10px; } header .highlight, header .current a { color: #e8491d; font-weight: bold; } header a:hover { color: #fff; font-weight: bold; } #newsletter { padding: 15px; color: #fff; background: #35424a; } #newsletter h1 { float: left; } #newsletter form { float: right; margin-top: 15px; } #newsletter input[type="email"] { padding: 4px; height: 25px; width: 250px; } .button_1 { height: 38px; background: #e8491d; border: 0; padding-left: 20px; padding-right: 20px; color: #fff; } #main { padding: 20px; } #main h1 { font-size: 2em; } article#main-col { float: left; width: 65%; } aside#sidebar { float: right; width: 30%; margin-top: 10px; } aside#sidebar .quote { padding: 20px; margin-bottom: 10px; } footer { padding: 20px; margin-top: 20px; color: #fff; background-color: #e8491d; text-align: center; } /* Media Queries */ @media(max-width: 768px) { header #branding, header nav, header nav li, #newsletter h1, #newsletter form, #main article#main-col, #main aside#sidebar { float: none; text-align: center; width: 100%; } header { padding-bottom: 20px; } #newsletter form { margin-top: 0px; } } </style> </head> <body> <header> <div class="container"> <div id="branding"> <h1><span class="highlight">S&P</span> Global</h1> </div> <nav> <ul> <li class="current"><a href="index.html">Home</a></li> <li><a href="about.html">About</a></li> <li><a href="services.html">Services</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </header> <section id="newsletter"> <div class="container"> <h1>Subscribe To Our Newsletter</h1> <form> <input type="email" placeholder="Enter Email..."> <button type="submit" class="button_1">Subscribe</button> </form> </div> </section> <section id="main"> <div class="container"> <article id="main-col"> <h1>About S&P Global</h1> <p> S&P Global Inc. is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in more than 30 countries. </p> <p> S&P Global is committed to providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for our customers. </p> </article> <aside id="sidebar"> <div class="quote"> <h3>What We Do</h3> <p> We provide credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets. </p> </div> </aside> </div> </section> <footer> <p>S&P Global, Copyright © 2024</p> </footer> </body> </html>

International rating agency S&P Global has lowered the rating of Ukraine's GDP-linked bonds from "CC" to "D" (default), UNN writes, citing the agency's report of June 3.

Details

As noted in S&P, Ukraine missed a payment of USD 0.67 billion on its GDP-linked securities, which was due on June 2, 2025.

"Moreover, we do not expect payment within the contractual grace period for the securities of 10 business days, given the government's moratorium on payments on these bonds, unless they are restructured," the agency said.

"Therefore, we have lowered the issue rating of GDP-linked securities from "CC" to "D" (default)," S&P said.

At the same time, the agency confirmed its foreign currency (FC) ratings for Ukraine at "SD/SD" (selective default) and sovereign credit ratings in national currency (LC) at "CCC+/C".

"The outlook for the long-term sovereign rating in national currency "CCC+" is stable," the statement said.

Addition

As Reuters writes, the Ukrainian government said on Friday it would not make a payment based on 2023 economic performance but would continue to restructure the instrument.