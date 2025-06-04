$41.640.02
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5822 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14789 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20123 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51669 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31073 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38405 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55342 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42931 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234830 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

S&P Declared Default on Ukraine's GDP-Linked Warrants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

S&P Global downgraded Ukraine's GDP-linked bond issue to "D" (default). This occurred due to a missed payment of $0.67 billion.

S&P Declared Default on Ukraine's GDP-Linked Warrants
International rating agency S&P Global has lowered the rating of Ukraine's GDP-linked bonds from "CC" to "D" (default), UNN writes, citing the agency's report of June 3.

Details

As noted in S&P, Ukraine missed a payment of USD 0.67 billion on its GDP-linked securities, which was due on June 2, 2025.

"Moreover, we do not expect payment within the contractual grace period for the securities of 10 business days, given the government's moratorium on payments on these bonds, unless they are restructured," the agency said.

"Therefore, we have lowered the issue rating of GDP-linked securities from "CC" to "D" (default)," S&P said.

At the same time, the agency confirmed its foreign currency (FC) ratings for Ukraine at "SD/SD" (selective default) and sovereign credit ratings in national currency (LC) at "CCC+/C".

"The outlook for the long-term sovereign rating in national currency "CCC+" is stable," the statement said.

Addition

As Reuters writes, the Ukrainian government said on Friday it would not make a payment based on 2023 economic performance but would continue to restructure the instrument.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
