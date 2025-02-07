The Verkhovna Rada commented on the situation with fugitive MPs and those in jail

Fedir Khristenko, who has not been in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate, is not receiving his salary. First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko told UNN about this and noted that it is necessary to work on the discipline of MPs' attendance at the Rada meetings and to resolve the issue of those who are in jail.

Certain "penalty" sanctions are imposed because the VR Secretariat consistently monitors the fate of MPs in terms of criminal proceedings. MPs who, for example, are in a pre-trial detention center or on the wanted list, are restricted in certain actions. That is, as far as I know, if a deputy is wanted, he or she is denied access to an electronic signature. Thus, the deputy, in fact, cannot conduct document flow - Kornienko said.

He noted that assistants of fugitive MPs are not paid because assistants resign in such situations.

As for salary limits, we have labor laws and we cannot violate them. This legislation needs to be amended. As far as I know, no payments are made to assistants, because assistants are fired in the following situations - Kornienko noted.

Asked whether MP Khrystenko, who has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years, is receiving a salary, Kornienko replied: "He does not receive a salary for sure. We don't have a mechanism to take away his mandate.

The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada believes that it is necessary to amend the Constitution of Ukraine after the war to change the disposition of the article on the grounds for losing the mandate.

In my opinion, it is necessary to amend the Constitution after the war to change the disposition of the article on the grounds for losing the mandate and add several provisions, in particular, those that would be established by law and make this norm more flexible. Because now the rule is very strict. There are four cases in which a deputy can resign: death, his or her own will, a court verdict, loss of citizenship, or moving out of the country. I think we need to change this concept - Kornienko said.

In his opinion, it is necessary to specify that "in other cases defined by law. We should continue to discuss and regulate this at the level of law.

Kornienko noted that the experience with the 9th convocation of the Rada showed that it is necessary to work on the discipline of MPs in terms of attending meetings.

Because there are a number of MPs, including very well-known ones, for example, the fifth president publicly stated that he did not need to attend the Rada - Kornienko added.

In addition, Kornienko commented on the situation with MPs who are facing criminal cases.

It is necessary to regulate the moment when, for example, there is a preventive measure in the form of detention or house arrest, we cannot take away the mandate because there is no court verdict yet, but we must somehow limit activities during this time. Because what kind of meetings with voters, work with documents can we talk about when a person is, for example, in a pre-trial detention center? Therefore, these issues need to be resolved - Kornienko said.

Context

In January, CHESNO reported that over 20 MPs have missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada over the past five years. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate.

Also, four MPs who are on the wanted listretain their parliamentary mandate. These are Artem Dmytruk, Yaroslav Dubnevych, Andriy Odarchenko, and Serhiy Shakhov.