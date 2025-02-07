The Verkhovna Rada commented on the situation with fugitive MPs and those in jail

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 12179 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 61324 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101935 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105370 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122848 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102129 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129078 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103516 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113294 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116904 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106053 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102476 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 87724 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105908 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 12179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129078 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162167 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152313 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 2562 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111498 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138341 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140117 views
The Verkhovna Rada commented on the situation with fugitive MPs and those in jail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 130373 views

The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada spoke about restrictions for truant MPs and those in pre-trial detention centers. Kornienko emphasized the need to amend the Constitution regarding the grounds for losing a parliamentary mandate.

Fedir Khristenko, who has not been in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate, is not receiving his salary. First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko told UNN about this and noted that it is necessary to work on the discipline of MPs' attendance  at the Rada meetings and to resolve the issue of those who are in jail.

Certain "penalty" sanctions are imposed because the VR Secretariat consistently monitors the fate of MPs in terms of criminal proceedings. MPs who, for example, are in a pre-trial detention center or on the wanted list, are restricted in certain actions. That is, as far as I know, if a deputy is wanted, he or she is denied access to an electronic signature. Thus, the deputy, in fact, cannot conduct document flow 

- Kornienko said.

He noted that assistants of fugitive MPs are not paid because assistants resign in such situations.

As for salary limits, we have labor laws and we cannot violate them. This legislation needs to be amended. As far as I know, no payments are made to assistants, because assistants are fired in the following situations 

- Kornienko noted.

Asked whether MP Khrystenko, who has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years, is receiving a salary, Kornienko replied: "He does not receive a salary for sure. We don't have a mechanism to take away his mandate.

The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada believes that it is necessary to amend the Constitution of Ukraine after the war to change the disposition of the article on the grounds for losing the mandate.

Bihus.Info journalists have found out that fugitive MP Dmytruk has settled in London, broadcasting pro-russian narratives04.10.24, 00:17 • 46991 view

In my opinion, it is necessary to amend the Constitution after the war to change the disposition of the article on the grounds for losing the mandate and add several provisions, in particular, those that would be established by law and make this norm more flexible. Because now the rule is very strict. There are four cases in which a deputy can resign: death, his or her own will, a court verdict, loss of citizenship, or moving out of the country. I think we need to change this concept

- Kornienko said.  

In his opinion, it is necessary to specify that "in other cases defined by law. We should continue to discuss and regulate this at the level of law.

Kornienko noted that the experience with the 9th convocation of the Rada showed that it is necessary to work on the discipline of MPs in terms of attending meetings.

Because there are a number of MPs, including very well-known ones, for example, the fifth president publicly stated that he did not need to attend the Rada 

- Kornienko added.

In addition, Kornienko commented on the situation with MPs who are facing criminal cases.

It is necessary to regulate the moment when, for example, there is a preventive measure in the form of detention or house arrest, we cannot take away the mandate because there is no court verdict yet, but we must somehow limit activities during this time. Because what kind of meetings with voters, work with documents can we talk about when a person is, for example, in a pre-trial detention center? Therefore, these issues need to be resolved

- Kornienko said.

Zelensky is outraged by MPs' constant foreign business trips06.02.25, 20:13 • 50830 views

Context

In January, CHESNO reported that over 20 MPs have missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada over the past five years. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate.

Also, four MPs who are on the wanted listretain their parliamentary mandate. These are Artem Dmytruk, Yaroslav Dubnevych, Andriy Odarchenko, and Serhiy Shakhov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

