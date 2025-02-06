Zelensky is outraged by MPs' constant foreign business trips

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized MPs who are on permanent business trips instead of fulfilling their duties in Ukraine. Answering a question about the possible involvement of parliamentarians in the preparation of negotiations to end the war, Zelensky said that they should be present at their workplaces, UNN reports.



It is important for us to hear the voice of each branch of government, but they have to work for this. That is, to hear the opinion of parliamentarians, they need to be on the ground. I constantly look like a person who seems to prevent our MPs from living in constant business trips. Today, for example, a prayer breakfast is being held in the United States. This is, of course, an important event, but when half of the parliament is there and not in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, or Sumy, it raises questions, - the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that it was not the United States itself, but the systematic business trips of MPs.

I am not generalizing, but we have what we have. And this is really important. So, of course, the President of Ukraine will consult with the Parliament when they are at work, - Zelensky added.

Recall

Earlier, the President of Ukraine made a statement about his legitimacy and emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war.

