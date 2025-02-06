Zelensky is outraged by MPs' constant foreign business trips

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 21129 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 65168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102517 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123658 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103545 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113304 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116911 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106503 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102998 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 91007 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112225 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106654 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 21129 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 123658 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 129638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162579 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152683 views
UNN Lite
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 5817 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 106654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112225 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138512 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140289 views
Zelensky is outraged by MPs' constant foreign business trips

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50831 views

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that many MPs are constantly on business trips abroad. He emphasized that MPs should work in Ukraine, especially in the frontline regions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized MPs who are on permanent business trips instead of fulfilling their duties in Ukraine. Answering a question about the possible involvement of parliamentarians in the preparation of negotiations to end the war, Zelensky said that they should be present at their workplaces, UNN reports.

It is important for us to hear the voice of each branch of government, but they have to work for this. That is, to hear the opinion of parliamentarians, they need to be on the ground. I constantly look like a person who seems to prevent our MPs from living in constant business trips. Today, for example, a prayer breakfast is being held in the United States. This is, of course, an important event, but when half of the parliament is there and not in Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, or Sumy, it raises questions,

- the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that it was not the United States itself, but the systematic business trips of MPs.

I am not generalizing, but we have what we have. And this is really important. So, of course, the President of Ukraine will consult with the Parliament when they are at work,

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Earlier, the President of Ukraine made a statement about his legitimacy and emphasized the impossibility of holding elections during the war.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

