The Rada has passed a law on the employment of people with disabilities: what it provides for

The Rada has passed a law on the employment of people with disabilities: what it provides for

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85519 views

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a law that requires government agencies to employ people with disabilities. The document establishes equal conditions for employers in the private and public sectors regarding the employment of persons with disabilities.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in full a bill that provides for the obligation for state bodies and local self-government bodies to employ people with disabilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the deputy corps and the card of the draft law No. 5344-d.

Details

As reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, 228 people's deputies voted for the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Ensuring the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to Work".

According to the document, the state is obliged to create conditions for a person with a disability to exercise all human rights and fundamental freedoms without any discrimination on the grounds of disability and to ensure their social protection.

However, the employment rate of people with disabilities is extremely low: only about 17% of people with disabilities were employed in 2021.

The bill proposes the introduction of a targeted contribution payment instead of administrative and economic sanctions for non-compliance with the employment standard.

The draft establishes the same legislative obligation to employ people with disabilities for employers in the private and public sectors.

The employment of a person with a disability is determined in the individual rehabilitation program of a person with a disability on a permissive basis. The realization of the right to work by a person with a disability takes place in all spheres and forms, except for those that are directly contraindicated to the person, taking into account their functional capabilities.

Kyiv Region Creates Online Barrier-Free Map: What the Interactive Service Will Show24.12.24, 17:02 • 14748 views

A person with a disability has the right not to inform about the fact of disability and the content of the individual rehabilitation program of a person with a disability. The employer is relieved of the obligation to fulfill the individual rehabilitation program if the person did not inform them about the fact of their disability and/or the content of the individual rehabilitation program of a person with a disability.

Persons with disabilities who believe they have been discriminated against have the right to file a complaint with state authorities, authorities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, local self-government bodies and their officials, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and/or the court.

Reminder

Earlier, UNN reported that the city authorities of Brovary had prepared a program for the next 4 years to improve the accessibility and comfortable movement of people with disabilities. In particular, the Brovary community plans to install special lifts for people with disabilities in apartment buildings. According to the mayor, Igor Sapozhko, this option is optimal for the old apartment buildings of the community.

Olena Akopyan, an advisor to the mayor of Brovary, told UNN that all state institutions in Brovary are accessible to people with disabilities. All large shopping centers are equipped with ramps, elevators, and hygiene rooms for people with disabilities. Various commercial institutions and organizations have started to seek more consultations to properly arrange or remodel entrances to make them accessible to people with disabilities. For example, within the framework of the program, 36 applications have already been received for the installation of lifts. Up to 150,000 hryvnias are provided for the installation of one lift, of which about 90,000 hryvnias are spent on the device itself, and the rest - on its installation and maintenance.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

