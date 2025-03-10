The USA and Ukraine will hold talks in Saudi Arabia - WP
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian officials. The USA expects Kyiv to be ready for a peace agreement, sources say.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Ukrainian officials. Ahead of the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the Donald Trump administration will not provide any assurances regarding support for Kyiv.
This was reported by The Washington Post, writes UNN.
The Trump administration expresses hope that Ukraine is ready for a peace agreement, according to the material.
According to WP, Rubio will meet with high-ranking Ukrainian officials for the first time after the quarrel in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.
American officials state that the restoration of military and intelligence support will depend on Ukraine's actions, as Washington seeks to expedite the ceasefire process.
Reminder
Earlier Rubio stated that he believes the war of Russia against Ukraine is a "proxy war" between Moscow and Washington. According to him, neither side currently has a clear plan to end the war.