The US receives a 10% markup from arms sales to Europe, which then go to Ukraine - Besent, head of the Ministry of Finance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Besent stated that the US sells weapons to Europe, which then resells them to Ukraine with a 10% markup. These funds could be used to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

The US receives a 10% markup from arms sales to Europe, which then go to Ukraine - Besent, head of the Ministry of Finance

United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated that the US sells weapons to Europe, which then resells them to Ukraine with a 10% markup. These funds could be used to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, Bessent said on Fox News.

Details

During the interview, the minister was asked how much the US would pay for possible air support for Ukraine, which Trump had previously announced. The head of the White House said that the United States could contribute to Ukraine's security guarantees.

I think President Trump is very vigilant right now. We sell weapons to the Europeans, who then sell them to the Ukrainians. And President Trump takes a 10% markup on the weapons. So, perhaps, this 10% will cover the cost of air cover

 - said Bessent.

He also noted that ending the war is a prerequisite for deeper economic cooperation with Ukraine, although initial investments will begin earlier.

The conflict must end for the economic partnership to truly take effect. We are going to start with some investments now

- he added.

Addition

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that security guarantees "will form the basis of any peace agreement" with Ukraine. He emphasized that the decision to conclude peace rests with President Zelenskyy.

The president said that Ukrainians can actually make a peace deal if they want to. Now we are not saying that they should accept it. The president also said that President Zelenskyy will make this decision. I think this decision will start with security guarantees. They want to make sure that this never happens to them again, and that's how they should think

- said Witkoff on Fox News' "Hannity".

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Fox News
White House
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine