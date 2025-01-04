The US plans to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 80589 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156942 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132439 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 139704 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177078 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111794 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 168670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114013 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136846 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 136274 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136274 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 70874 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 70874 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 104911 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104911 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 107114 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 107114 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 156945 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 156945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 177080 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 168672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 196181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 185272 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 185272 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 136274 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 136846 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144750 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136266 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136266 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153298 views
The US plans to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel

The US plans to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30336 views

The US State Department informs Congress of plans to sell Israel $8 billion worth of weapons. The deal includes ammunition for fighter jets, helicopters, and artillery shells.

The US State Department has "unofficially" notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms deal with Israel, which includes ammunition for fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery shells. This was reported by Axios, citing two sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this deal is likely to be the last arms sale to Israel that the Biden administration will approve.

The agreement comes amid claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters that Biden allegedly imposed a "language embargo on weapons" on Israel.

Some Democrats have called on the Biden administration to tie arms sales to Israel's conduct of the war and humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, Biden refused to do so.

According to sources, this is a long-term deal. Some of the ammunition can be delivered from US warehouses, but most production and delivery will take one or more years.

Sources say the arms deal, which requires approval by the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, includes:

- AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter aircraft to defend against airborne threats, including drones.

- 155 mm artillery shells and Hellfire AGM-114 missiles for attack helicopters.

 - Small-diameter guided aerial bombs, JDAM kits for converting unguided bombs into high-precision, 500-pound warheads and fuses for bombs.

One source familiar with the deal said that the State Department told Congress that the agreement was aimed at "supporting Israel's long-term security by replenishing critical munitions and air defense systems.

The President has made clear that Israel has the right to defend its citizens in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression by Iran and its proxies. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense,

- said the US official.

Recall

The US State Department has approved the sale of 20 light torpedoes and related equipment to Saudi Arabia. The contractor will be the American company RTX Corporation, with the deal worth $78.5 million.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
israelIsrael
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
iranIran

