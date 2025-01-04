The US plans to sell $8 billion worth of weapons to Israel

The US State Department has "unofficially" notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms deal with Israel, which includes ammunition for fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery shells. This was reported by Axios, citing two sources familiar with the situation, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this deal is likely to be the last arms sale to Israel that the Biden administration will approve.

The agreement comes amid claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters that Biden allegedly imposed a "language embargo on weapons" on Israel.

Some Democrats have called on the Biden administration to tie arms sales to Israel's conduct of the war and humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, Biden refused to do so.

According to sources, this is a long-term deal. Some of the ammunition can be delivered from US warehouses, but most production and delivery will take one or more years.

Sources say the arms deal, which requires approval by the House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, includes:

- AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for fighter aircraft to defend against airborne threats, including drones.

- 155 mm artillery shells and Hellfire AGM-114 missiles for attack helicopters.

- Small-diameter guided aerial bombs, JDAM kits for converting unguided bombs into high-precision, 500-pound warheads and fuses for bombs.

One source familiar with the deal said that the State Department told Congress that the agreement was aimed at "supporting Israel's long-term security by replenishing critical munitions and air defense systems.

The President has made clear that Israel has the right to defend its citizens in accordance with international law and international humanitarian law, and to deter aggression by Iran and its proxies. We will continue to provide the capabilities necessary for Israel's defense, - said the US official.

