The United States will likely postpone until 2027 the announcement of the results of its review of the U.S. military presence in Europe, which has raised concerns among NATO allies. LRT reports this, citing diplomatic sources in Brussels, according to UNN.

Details

Earlier, senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby said that the results of the review would be presented to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth by December 1 — ahead of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

However, two European diplomats reported that the announcement of the results would likely be postponed. Another source confirmed that no statements on the issue are expected during the December NATO meeting.

Why Europe is concerned about Washington’s plans

The U.S. administration began reviewing its military presence in Europe in the summer of 2026. Washington wants European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense, while the United States is increasingly focusing on confronting China.

European countries fear that a possible reduction in the U.S. military contingent would weaken NATO’s ability to deter Russian aggression.

The review also covers the issue of the use of American military bases in Europe. Washington previously criticized its European allies for refusing to grant access to military bases on their territory during the war with Iran.

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