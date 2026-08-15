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The US is preparing unprecedented economic pressure on Iran under Bessent’s plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5236 views

The US is considering new measures to economically isolate Iran, including pressure on China and the shadow fleet. This could exacerbate relations with Beijing and cause oil prices to rise.

The US is preparing unprecedented economic pressure on Iran under Bessent’s plan

The United States is considering new measures to economically isolate Iran, including pressure on China, Tehran’s trading partners, financial intermediaries, and the so-called shadow fleet. Bloomberg reports, according to UNN.

Details

One of the main areas could be China’s oil sector. China buys more than 90% of Iran’s oil exports, so Washington may intensify sanctions against companies and organizations that help purchase and transport Iranian oil.

The United States may also impose secondary sanctions on companies and banks that continue to cooperate with Iran, as well as increase pressure on exchange offices through which Tehran repatriates its foreign-currency earnings.

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Among other possible measures, Bloomberg names pursuing Iranian assets abroad and expanding sanctions against vessels, companies, and port infrastructure linked to Iran’s shadow fleet.

At the same time, such steps could worsen relations between Washington and Beijing and cause another rise in global oil prices due to reduced supplies of Iranian crude.

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Stepan Haftko

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