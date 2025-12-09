$42.070.01
The US is not yet ready to see Ukraine in NATO - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The US is not ready to accept Ukraine into NATO, but this is a matter for the future. Ukraine is considering effective security guarantees analogous to NATO, including bilateral guarantees with the US.

The US is not yet ready to see Ukraine in NATO - Zelenskyy

The US is not yet ready to see Ukraine in NATO, but this is a matter for the future. Currently, Ukraine is considering effective security guarantees that will be similar to NATO. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We see that for now, the US is not ready to see Ukraine in NATO. These are not some games. It seems to me that this is open information, but it is a matter for the future. Today, we are considering effective security guarantees from the European side – this is a 'coalition of the willing.' We know the details of these security guarantees, but what is very important for us are bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US. They are formulated in a 20-point plan, which is the same as in NATO. We want to understand this issue," Zelenskyy said.

He announced that in the coming days and weeks, Ukraine will understand the details of these security guarantees.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the understanding that Ukraine would not be a NATO member existed long before Vladimir Putin became president of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine