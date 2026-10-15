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Kh-59

The US is considering using the "mother of all bombs" against Iran - CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

The US military has prepared plans to strike Iran's energy and nuclear facilities, potentially using the MOAB. Advisers have doubts about the strategy.

The US is considering using the "mother of all bombs" against Iran - CNN

The U.S. military has developed new plans for strikes against Iran that envisage the possible use of the largest non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal — the GBU-43/B, known as the "mother of all bombs." Potential targets include Iran’s energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities. CNN reports this, citing U.S. officials familiar with the military plans, UNN reports.

Details

According to CNN sources, one of the plans involves strikes against a significant number of Iran’s energy infrastructure facilities, with the possible use of the MOAB bomb. Another option concerns nuclear facilities, including Pickaxe Mountain, where, according to U.S. and Israeli assessments, Tehran stores components of its nuclear program. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain. He says the U.S. goal is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The use of a MOAB in the conflict with Iran would mark a new stage of escalation. At the same time, according to the publication, sources familiar with discussions of the military plans have expressed doubts about whether this weapon would help achieve the strategic goals of U.S. President Donald Trump or change the balance of power in the war.

Although the U.S. military continues to provide Trump with options for potential strikes against important Iranian targets, some officials continue to privately question whether the White House has a strategy that takes these plans into account in a way that would actually bring the war to an end — something only the president has the authority to do. For months, Trump and his advisers have discussed options that could serve as the "final" end to the war, at least from a communications standpoint, recognizing how unpopular the conflict has become among Americans. Although some administration officials have characterized the war as effectively won, Trump has been more cautious in his latest statements, not declaring victory and saying that the U.S. still has unfinished business in the country

- the publication writes.

At the same time, over the past several weeks, White House advisers have held meetings to discuss various courses of action regarding Iran.

Although Trump publicly announced that he would take no new action until the midterm elections, several advisers privately said they did not know whether this statement was final or could change before Election Day. One source told CNN that Trump had ordered the military to develop additional strike packages against Iranian targets, including a "significant number of energy infrastructure facilities" and the potential use of the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB). The same source said the wording used was that this attack would take place "before the U.S. regression in the CENTCOM area of responsibility," indicating that the administration could carry out additional strikes, try to declare victory, and quickly withdraw everyone

- the publication writes.

We will remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump promised that the U.S. would not attack Iran before the midterm congressional elections in November. He also said that Washington was "holding productive talks" with Tehran.

Alla Kiosak

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