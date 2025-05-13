The US hopes that Putin will appear at the negotiations in Istanbul - Kellogg

The United States has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, UNN writes.

This could be a really great meeting... We hope that President Putin will also come, and then President Trump will be there - said Kellogg.

According to him, the Trump team has already prepared a technical task - a list of key topics that, in their opinion, should be discussed between the parties.

We went through Paris and then were in London, and a few weeks ago we formed this list. And if we can get to that, we can achieve peace. I really believe in it, pretty quickly, if all three leaders sit down at the negotiating table. You know, President Trump has the art of making deals, he really knows how to make them work. And if he shows up, if Zelensky and Putin, I think we are much closer to a deal than many people think - added Kellogg.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in negotiations in Turkey until Thursday.