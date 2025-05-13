$41.540.01
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The US hopes that Putin will appear at the negotiations in Istanbul - Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg announced his hope for Putin's participation in peace talks in Istanbul. The Trump team has prepared a list of key topics for discussion.

The US hopes that Putin will appear at the negotiations in Istanbul - Kellogg

The United States has expressed hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in possible peace talks in Istanbul.

This was stated by US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg on Fox News, UNN writes.

Details 

This could be a really great meeting... We hope that President Putin will also come, and then President Trump will be there

- said Kellogg.

According to him, the Trump team has already prepared a technical task - a list of key topics that, in their opinion, should be discussed between the parties.

We went through Paris and then were in London, and a few weeks ago we formed this list. And if we can get to that, we can achieve peace. I really believe in it, pretty quickly, if all three leaders sit down at the negotiating table. You know, President Trump has the art of making deals, he really knows how to make them work. And if he shows up, if Zelensky and Putin, I think we are much closer to a deal than many people think

- added Kellogg.

Recall 

Earlier, Reuters reported that Washington does not expect Moscow to announce plans to participate in negotiations in Turkey until Thursday. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

