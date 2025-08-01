The US has signed defense contracts worth tens of billions, both to supply the US army and to sell to allies

On July 31, 2025, the US Department of Defense announced the conclusion of a series of large-scale contracts with key defense contractors. The total value of the agreements amounts to tens of billions of dollars. The agreements include both internal provision for the US army and sales to allies under the FMS program, writes UNN with reference to Pentagon data.

The US Department of Defense announced the conclusion of a series of large contracts with American companies. In total, the contracts cover aviation, navy, army, scientific developments, international cooperation, and infrastructure modernization.

In particular, Vertex Aerospace from Mississippi received a contract for over $4.3 billion for the maintenance of T-6 aircraft with "unlimited supply volume."

In parallel, Lockheed Martin signed an agreement for the supply of JASSM and LRASM missiles totaling $4.29 billion for the needs of the US and its allies, including Poland, Japan, the Netherlands, and Finland. At the same time, Raytheon received an order for the production of AMRAAM missiles worth up to $3.5 billion for the US, EU countries, as well as Ukraine, Taiwan, and other partners.

The Pentagon is also investing in science and new technologies: the University of Dayton will receive almost $100 million for the development of defense systems, and Montana will receive over $30 million for quantum research. Boeing will receive additional funding to support KC-135 refueling aircraft, and L3Harris will receive funding for technical support of aviation communication systems.

Within the framework of naval programs, General Dynamics will build a new Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, and Lockheed Martin and Boeing will provide spare parts for F-35 and EA-18G aircraft. Some contracts also concern the modernization of infrastructure abroad - in particular, at the base in Iceland. Separate agreements are aimed at improving personnel living conditions, environmental services, equipment supply, and submarine fleet support.

US ground forces also received massive funding. Conco Inc. will supply artillery containers worth over $329 million, and ACC Construction will build a new training center at Fort Gordon. In addition, tens of millions have been allocated for the armor of multiple launch rocket systems and general construction work.

