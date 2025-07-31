US proposes new mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine at allies' expense - WSJ

Two high-ranking Republican senators on Wednesday proposed a plan that would allow allies to finance the provision of American weapons to Ukraine, which would be consistent with the recently concluded US-NATO agreement. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Republican Senators Roger Wicker and Jim Risch prepared the Peace Act bill, which provides for the creation of a special fund that would be filled by Ukraine's European allies to pay for American weapons.

The bill provides for the creation of a fund at the US Department of the Treasury to receive money from allies.

These funds can be used by the Pentagon chief to pay military contractors for orders to replenish US stocks so that they can continue to supply weapons to Ukraine.

Senators expect the fund to collect from 5 to 8 billion dollars annually, and its main donors could be Germany and Britain.

According to Wicker, the Peace Act gives US President Donald Trump and allies an additional opportunity to accelerate the supply of military aid to Ukraine from existing American stocks.

This is the fastest way to arm Ukraine, as well as minimize the strategic and military threat that Russia poses to the US and NATO - the senator noted.

Wicker discussed the bill with the White House, which generally received the idea positively, his aides told WSJ.

The authors of the Peace Act hope that it can be adopted by the end of 2025 as part of the annual defense policy bill, which is being prepared by the Senate Armed Services Committee, chaired by Wicker.

