Washington is awaiting an official response from Kyiv to the proposed terms for ending the war, which effectively consolidate the temporarily occupied territories for the terrorist rf. This is reported by Axios, reports UNN.

According to reports, the US is proposing that Ukraine agree to lose control over Crimea, as well as the actual recognition of the Russian presence in a significant part of the eastern and southern territories seized after the full-scale invasion in 2022. Also among the conditions is a formal renunciation of Ukraine's membership in NATO. Instead, there is talk of possible integration into the European Union, promises of assistance in reconstruction, certain economic projects with the United States, as well as security guarantees with the participation of individual European states.

Kyiv received the proposal with great caution. It is criticized for its blatant preference for Russian interests, namely Moscow receives clear bonuses under the plan, while the benefits for Ukraine are presented in general and not always concrete terms. Among the "concessions" in favor of Kyiv are: the return of part of the territories in Kharkiv region, control over the Dnipro for shipping, as well as formal recognition of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as Ukrainian property with simultaneous American management of the facility.

Recently, Putin allegedly stated his readiness to end hostilities along the current front line, but without significant concessions from the Kremlin. Europe is skeptical of such a "peace initiative", fearing that it could consolidate the aggressor on Ukrainian lands and create a dangerous precedent for world security.

