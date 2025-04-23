$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 16406 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 32718 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66783 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 79332 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 100549 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 156399 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120191 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226396 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119219 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85318 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0.6m/s
54%
750 mm
Popular news

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 21551 views

The US in London will propose to Kyiv to recognize Crimea as Russian and freeze the front - WP

April 22, 04:57 PM • 6918 views

After the ceasefire, Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format - Zelenskyy

April 22, 04:59 PM • 6122 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

April 22, 05:37 PM • 10947 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 6444 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 42559 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 66783 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 64598 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 156399 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125853 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 14200 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14778 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45736 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37457 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 83080 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

The US expects Ukraine's response to its peace plan on Wednesday – Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 420 views

Washington is waiting for Kyiv's response regarding the terms of peace that secure the occupied territories for the Russian Federation. It concerns the rejection of Crimea.

The US expects Ukraine's response to its peace plan on Wednesday – Axios

Washington is awaiting an official response from Kyiv to the proposed terms for ending the war, which effectively consolidate the temporarily occupied territories for the terrorist rf. This is reported by Axios, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, the US is proposing that Ukraine agree to lose control over Crimea, as well as the actual recognition of the Russian presence in a significant part of the eastern and southern territories seized after the full-scale invasion in 2022. Also among the conditions is a formal renunciation of Ukraine's membership in NATO. Instead, there is talk of possible integration into the European Union, promises of assistance in reconstruction, certain economic projects with the United States, as well as security guarantees with the participation of individual European states.

There is nothing to talk about: Zelenskyy on whether Ukraine will recognize Crimea as Russian22.04.25, 20:16 • 5838 views

Kyiv received the proposal with great caution. It is criticized for its blatant preference for Russian interests, namely Moscow receives clear bonuses under the plan, while the benefits for Ukraine are presented in general and not always concrete terms. Among the "concessions" in favor of Kyiv are: the return of part of the territories in Kharkiv region, control over the Dnipro for shipping, as well as formal recognition of the Zaporizhzhia NPP as Ukrainian property with simultaneous American management of the facility.

Let us remind you

Recently, Putin allegedly stated his readiness to end hostilities along the current front line, but without significant concessions from the Kremlin. Europe is skeptical of such a "peace initiative", fearing that it could consolidate the aggressor on Ukrainian lands and create a dangerous precedent for world security.

Putin is ready to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line – FT22.04.25, 21:45 • 3094 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Washington, D.C.
European Union
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.83
Bitcoin
$92,650.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,388.56
Ethereum
$1,763.94