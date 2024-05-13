The US announces a new aid package in the next few days

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82862 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107680 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150507 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154513 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250707 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174224 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165471 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226096 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41254 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33303 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65493 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33801 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250707 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212154 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82862 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59694 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65493 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
The US announces a new aid package in the next few days

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62210 views

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package in the next few days, according to National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the next few days. This was announced by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

Details

The US will provide another military aid package to Ukraine in the coming days

US Presidential Advisor Sullivan said

He also added that the United States is trying to accelerate the pace of arms supplies to Ukraine, some of which are already on their way.

The White House has not yet announced any details.

US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine10.05.24, 19:22 • 23979 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
white-houseWhite House
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising