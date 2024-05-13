The US announces a new aid package in the next few days

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new aid package in the next few days. This was announced by the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, UNN reports.

Details

The US will provide another military aid package to Ukraine in the coming days US Presidential Advisor Sullivan said

He also added that the United States is trying to accelerate the pace of arms supplies to Ukraine, some of which are already on their way.

The White House has not yet announced any details.

US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine