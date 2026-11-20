The United States and Israel are considering the possibility of launching new strikes against Iran in the near future. The military could begin an offensive operation as soon as 2–4 days after receiving the relevant order. CBS News reports this, citing informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

The Israeli leadership is concerned about the speed at which Tehran is restoring ballistic missile production. At the same time, Iran is actively moving military and nuclear facilities underground, attempting to protect them from future attacks.

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According to the channel's sources, the Israeli army is ready for a new confrontation and is maintaining the highest level of defensive readiness in case of a first strike by Iran.

Is Trump ready to launch a new operation

Benjamin Netanyahu's government prefers a joint military operation with the United States. However, President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision on resuming hostilities. The possible scale of the new strikes also remains unknown.

CBS News sources note that the opportunities for a joint operation by Washington and Tel Aviv may gradually narrow.

At the same time, American and Israeli forces already have sufficient resources in the region to launch an offensive within 2–4 days of receiving the order.

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