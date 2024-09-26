The US and France propose a 21-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah

The United States and France have initiated a 21-day truce in the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah group. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Israeli military leader also announced the possibility of a ground operation after a series of powerful air strikes.

Amid growing fears of the conflict escalating into a major war in the Middle East, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that the United States and France will soon make public the details of their proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.

