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The United States has created a covert corridor for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Each night, 15–20 tankers pass through the corridor, transporting around 10 million barrels of oil. The operation supports global supplies.

The United States has created a covert corridor for tankers in the Strait of Hormuz - Axios

The U.S. military has created a covert shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz to transport millions of barrels of oil every day. Axios reports this, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that, as part of the operation, which has been ongoing for several weeks, between 15 and 20 tankers entered and left the strait every night via the southern channel along the coast of Oman. According to the officials, about 10 million barrels of oil a day—approximately half the prewar volume—are being transported out of the strait and entering the global energy market.

This is a notable success, even though the war as a whole remains deadlocked

—the article says.

It is indicated that the operation involves more than simply assisting oil-laden tankers leaving the Persian Gulf. U.S. forces are also facilitating the passage of empty vessels into the region, where they are loaded with oil from Saudi Arabia and other producers, after which they return through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The U.S.-led operation is easing one of the most painful aspects of the war: disruptions in oil supplies, which have led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices. Although the volumes of oil coming through the strait are still below prewar levels, this is having a noticeable impact on global supplies," the outlet quotes one of its sources as saying.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump published an image in which the Strait of Hormuz is marked as "New U.S. Territory." He called the idea "excellent," stating that the United States controls the strait through a blockade.

Iran threatened an offensive in the Strait of Hormuz if talks with the United States fail18.08.26, 03:56 • 4912 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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