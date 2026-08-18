Iran threatened an offensive in the Strait of Hormuz if talks with the United States fail

Iran may shift to a "fully offensive" military posture and strike in the Strait of Hormuz if diplomatic negotiations with the United States fail to produce results. A senior Iranian official told Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, negotiations on a final end to the war between Iran and the United States have reached an impasse. Efforts to resume the movement of oil tankers through the strategic Strait of Hormuz have also stalled.

Iranian institutions must be prepared for an escalation of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region, as Iran will be ready to make decisions and take action on difficult choices – the Iranian official said.

He added that if diplomatic efforts fail, Tehran may carry out a "timely and precise" military attack to break through the U.S. naval blockade.

The negotiations were supposed to conclude by August 18

On June 17, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding providing a 60-day period to conclude a broader agreement on Iran's nuclear program and U.S. sanctions.

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By August 18, the parties were supposed to reach a final peace agreement. However, according to Reuters, the negotiating process has effectively stalled, while the interim agreement concluded in June quickly lost its validity.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key route for global oil supplies. Any further escalation in the area of the strait could affect the movement of oil tankers and heighten tensions in the region.

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