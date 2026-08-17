The US has "not yet reached an understanding" with Iran - Kushner

The U.S. leader’s envoy, Jared Kushner, said that the United States "have not yet reached an understanding" with Iran, reports UNN, citing Sky News.

Details

The outlet notes that Kushner held talks with Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem today regarding a peace plan for Gaza.

However, he spoke only about diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran following the end of the 60-day ceasefire.

"Talks between the United States and various parts of the Iranian government are more active now than ever before," Kushner said in an interview with Fox News.

However, he noted that the two countries have not yet reached an understanding.

Netanyahu told Kushner that withdrawing troops from Gaza is impossible until Hamas is fully disarmed - media