The United States called on Iran to immediately resume cooperation with the IAEA

The United States of America called on Tehran to restore full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which was suspended after attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, UNN reports with reference to her briefing for the media on 02.07.2025.

Details

Tammy Bruce called Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA "unacceptable."

According to her, Tehran has the opportunity to change course and choose the path of peace and prosperity.

Tehran must fully restore cooperation with the IAEA without further delay - noted the US State Department spokeswoman.

She noted that Iran must comply with the safeguards agreement provided for by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In addition, the country's government must provide the Agency with the necessary information to clarify and resolve long-standing issues regarding undeclared nuclear materials.

Recall

On June 27, 2025, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced the cessation of cooperation with the IAEA after the approval of the relevant bill. The decision of the Iranian parliament, finally approved by the Guardian Council, is binding, which will reduce the transparency of the nuclear program.

On July 2, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed the law on the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. This decision could be a leverage in future negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.