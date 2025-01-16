The UN plans to provide Ukraine with a record amount of aid during the year

A plan to raise several billion dollars for the needs of Ukrainians has already been approved by a global international organization.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. This is based on a plan approved by the organization.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted that the implementation has already been discussed with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

This is the UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Ukraine in 2025 - the press service of the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Shmyhal also said that all assistance programs for Ukrainians should be continued. Separately, the prime minister emphasized that Ukraine expects the UN to make a significant contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukraine in 2025, “in particular by launching new programs and projects.

Recall

UNN reported that Estonia will provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth 0.25% of GDP in the first half of 2025. The Estonian Foreign Minister confirmed that the country's support continues to grow.

