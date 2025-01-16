The UN plans to provide Ukraine with a record amount of aid during the year

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130817 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126252 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159571 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108701 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155541 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104210 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113793 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117092 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 48487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118034 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116064 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 35773 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 50915 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159609 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173605 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116116 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118082 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138848 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130783 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148321 views
The UN plans to provide Ukraine with a record amount of aid during the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 89683 views

The UN has approved a plan to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. The humanitarian needs plan has been discussed with the UN leadership and includes programs for demining the territory.

A plan to raise several billion dollars for the needs of Ukrainians has already been approved by a global international organization.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Details

The United Nations plans to raise more than $2.6 billion to help Ukrainians in 2025. This is based on a plan approved by the organization.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal noted that the implementation has already been discussed with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

This is the UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Ukraine in 2025

- the press service of the Ukrainian prime minister said.

Shmyhal also said that all assistance programs for Ukrainians should be continued. Separately, the prime minister emphasized that Ukraine expects the UN to make a significant contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukraine in 2025, “in particular by launching new programs and projects.

Recall

UNN reported that Estonia will provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth 0.25% of GDP in the first half of 2025. The Estonian Foreign Minister confirmed that the country's support continues to grow.

UN chief welcomes ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in Gaza16.01.25, 00:28 • 22829 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
estoniaEstonia
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising