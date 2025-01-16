ukenru
Actual
UN chief welcomes ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in Gaza

UN chief welcomes ceasefire agreement and release of hostages in Gaza

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22830 views

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip. The UN is ready to expand humanitarian aid and support the implementation of the agreement to overcome the “catastrophic” situation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. This was reported by the UN press service, UNN reports.

Their unwavering commitment to finding a diplomatic solution was crucial to achieving this breakthrough. I call on all relevant parties to fulfill their commitments and ensure the full implementation of this agreement

- the Secretary General said in a statement.

The UN chief reminded that he had called for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of all hostages since the beginning of the conflict.

Our priority must be to alleviate the enormous suffering caused by this conflict. The United Nations stands ready to support the implementation of this agreement

- Guterres said,

He added that the UN is also ready to scale up humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. He expressed hope that a ceasefire would help to remove security and political obstacles to the delivery of aid throughout Gaza. He called the humanitarian situation in the Strip "catastrophic".

Recall

A ceasefire agreement was reached in the Gaza Strip with the condition of releasing 33 Israeli hostages. In exchange, Israel will release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
united-nationsUnited Nations
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

