Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal the Italian court's decision on extradition to Germany in the Nord Stream case

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
10:17 AM • 2488 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5656 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 5056 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10897 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 14698 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 12008 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24171 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22553 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56569 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66257 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3.9m/s
30%
752mm
Popular news
One person killed and four wounded: consequences of Russian shelling in Kharkiv regionSeptember 16, 12:54 AM • 6566 views
New iOS 26 could "kill" battery: Apple issued official warningSeptember 16, 02:28 AM • 12496 views
We need to do everything to be ready for war - Nawrocki06:42 AM • 4232 views
DIU revealed foreign components and the "filling" of the Russian "Geran-3" drone07:02 AM • 14411 views
EU postpones consideration of 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Politico07:25 AM • 19226 views
Publications
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 5706 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10916 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 14713 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 24181 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 32555 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Sosedka
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 38907 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 38585 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 43673 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 49225 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 99169 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The New York Times
Truth Social

Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal the Italian court's decision on extradition to Germany in the Nord Stream case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The defense of a Ukrainian man suspected of coordinating attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022 plans to appeal. The man, identified as Serhiy K., was arrested in Italy on a European warrant.

Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal the Italian court's decision on extradition to Germany in the Nord Stream case

The Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal after an Italian court ruled to extradite a Ukrainian man, suspected of coordinating attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022, to Germany, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The man, identified only as Serhiy K. under German privacy laws, was arrested last month near the Italian coastal city of Rimini on a European warrant.

Italian court rules to extradite 'Nord Stream' suspect to Germany - Media16.09.25, 12:38 • 1134 views

"His lawyers said he would take his case to the Court of Cassation, Italy's highest court," the publication writes.

"Fundamental rights - fair trial, conditions of detention, functional immunity - cannot be sacrificed for the sake of automatic judicial cooperation," they said.

According to a statement by the German prosecutor's office published in August, the suspect was part of a group of individuals who planted explosive devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

He is charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of important structures.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Nord Stream
Reuters
Denmark
Italy
Germany