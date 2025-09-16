Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal the Italian court's decision on extradition to Germany in the Nord Stream case

The Ukrainian's defense plans to appeal after an Italian court ruled to extradite a Ukrainian man, suspected of coordinating attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in 2022, to Germany, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The man, identified only as Serhiy K. under German privacy laws, was arrested last month near the Italian coastal city of Rimini on a European warrant.

"His lawyers said he would take his case to the Court of Cassation, Italy's highest court," the publication writes.

"Fundamental rights - fair trial, conditions of detention, functional immunity - cannot be sacrificed for the sake of automatic judicial cooperation," they said.

According to a statement by the German prosecutor's office published in August, the suspect was part of a group of individuals who planted explosive devices on the pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.

He is charged with conspiracy to cause an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of important structures.