Italian court rules to extradite 'Nord Stream' suspect to Germany - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

An Italian court has ruled to extradite to Germany a suspect in the case of the Nord Stream explosions in September 2022. The suspect denies the charges, and the Ukrainian's lawyer plans to appeal the decision.

A suspect in connection with the Nord Stream explosions may be extradited to Germany, an Italian court has ruled, UNN reports with reference to ntv.de.

Details

"On Tuesday, an Italian court ruled to extradite the alleged organizer of the Nord Stream gas pipeline attacks to Germany," the report says.

According to the newspaper Welt, the Ukrainian's lawyer has already stated that if the extradition is approved, he will appeal to the Rome Court of Cassation to prevent the extradition. However, the prospects, as indicated, are considered slim. The 49-year-old suspect denies the charges.

Ukrainian detained in Italy on suspicion of involvement in Nord Stream sabotage

Addition

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses this person of coordinating the attacks on the gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. One of the suspects was arrested in August while on vacation in Italy.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Nord Stream
Rome
Italy
Germany