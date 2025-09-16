Italian court rules to extradite 'Nord Stream' suspect to Germany - Media

A suspect in connection with the Nord Stream explosions may be extradited to Germany, an Italian court has ruled, UNN reports with reference to ntv.de.

"On Tuesday, an Italian court ruled to extradite the alleged organizer of the Nord Stream gas pipeline attacks to Germany," the report says.

According to the newspaper Welt, the Ukrainian's lawyer has already stated that if the extradition is approved, he will appeal to the Rome Court of Cassation to prevent the extradition. However, the prospects, as indicated, are considered slim. The 49-year-old suspect denies the charges.

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office accuses this person of coordinating the attacks on the gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. One of the suspects was arrested in August while on vacation in Italy.