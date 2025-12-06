The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – Budanov

The Main Intelligence Directorate congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and emphasized that the Ukrainian army is the foundation of statehood and a guarantee of sovereignty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Yesterday, today, and always - the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the main guarantor of our sovereignty. The Ukrainian army stood firm and repelled a strong enemy. The Armed Forces, all Defense Forces, all Ukrainian society defended the state, saved the nation, and surprised the whole world. On behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate, I congratulate all soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The appeal emphasizes that the security of Ukrainian families and Europe as a whole rests on the courage and character of the military.

The security of every Ukrainian family rests on your will, character, and courage today. The security of all of Europe and our common future rests on it. We stand shoulder to shoulder. We remember the fallen. We fight for Ukraine. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! - Budanov emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, where they discussed the security and political situation. They identified important accents for the negotiation process. Budanov is a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the United States and other partners.