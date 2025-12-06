The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – Budanov

$42.180.00
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 19501 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 21744 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 32326 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 42488 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 33072 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 61371 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38656 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36883 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47375 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
What will happen to Putin's arrest warrant if peace talks succeed: ICC clarification
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts
Everything depends on Russia's readiness: the State Department made a statement after the meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the United States
Zaporizhzhia NPP left without external power supply overnight - IAEA
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ihor Klymenko
Rafael Grossi
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
Technology
Social network
Heating
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat

The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

The Main Directorate of Intelligence congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Day of the Armed Forces, calling them the foundation of statehood and a guarantee of sovereignty. The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, emphasized that the security of Ukraine and Europe rests on the courage of the military.

The Ukrainian state is held by the Ukrainian army, the main guarantor of our sovereignty – Budanov

The Main Intelligence Directorate congratulated the Armed Forces of Ukraine and emphasized that the Ukrainian army is the foundation of statehood and a guarantee of sovereignty. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Yesterday, today, and always - the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the main guarantor of our sovereignty. The Ukrainian army stood firm and repelled a strong enemy. The Armed Forces, all Defense Forces, all Ukrainian society defended the state, saved the nation, and surprised the whole world. On behalf of the Main Intelligence Directorate, I congratulate all soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The appeal emphasizes that the security of Ukrainian families and Europe as a whole rests on the courage and character of the military.

The security of every Ukrainian family rests on your will, character, and courage today. The security of all of Europe and our common future rests on it. We stand shoulder to shoulder. We remember the fallen. We fight for Ukraine. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

- Budanov emphasized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov, where they discussed the security and political situation. They identified important accents for the negotiation process. Budanov is a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the United States and other partners.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine