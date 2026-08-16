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The Ukrainian Navy struck the deployment site of a Bastion coastal defense missile system in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12269 views

On the night of August 16, the Ukrainian Navy struck the positions of a Bastion coastal defense missile system in occupied Crimea, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This scarce weaponry is used to shell Ukraine with Oniks and Zircon missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy struck the deployment site of a Bastion coastal defense missile system in Crimea

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Naval Forces struck the launch positions and deployment site of a Bastion coastal missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy, according to UNN.

Details

During the night of August 16, the forces and means of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy struck the launch positions and deployment site of a Bastion coastal missile system in temporarily occupied Crimea. The strike inflicted significant losses on the enemy in weapons and personnel. The enemy's final losses are being clarified

- the Navy reported.

The Navy said that the Bastion coastal missile system is scarce and expensive weaponry used by the Russian occupiers to shell the southern and other regions of Ukraine with Oniks supersonic missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

Additional information

The Defense Forces had previously managed to strike the Bastion coastal missile system. In February, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the area where an enemy missile unit was concentrated in temporarily occupied Crimea, equipped with the Bastion coastal missile system, as well as on the enemy's logistics facilities and command posts in the temporarily occupied territories.

Also in March, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on an enemy Bastion coastal missile system launcher in temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as on the enemy's command posts and concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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