The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 3 billion to support science

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
03:35 PM • 6480 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
03:23 PM • 7966 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
01:05 PM • 13605 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 25434 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 14295 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 17669 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 17846 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 18248 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 18957 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
March 6, 09:22 AM • 16339 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
62%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' caseMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 16209 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 26466 views
Eva Mishalova emotionally reacted to the probable death of her beloved Ihor KomarovPhotoVideoMarch 6, 10:11 AM • 6870 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 17525 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 12667 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies02:46 PM • 6632 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage01:09 PM • 12894 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran12:50 PM • 25434 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 17740 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 26679 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Pyshnyi
Donald Trump
Musician
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
Budapest
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"Video03:48 PM • 692 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 25234 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 22330 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 24357 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 45546 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
The Diplomat
Technology
Truth Social

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 3 billion to support science

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Funding will be provided to 246 institutions and higher education establishments, and over 50,000 scientists will receive additional allowances.

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 3 billion to support science

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion for state support of Ukrainian science. The procedure for distributing funds to finance scientific institutions and university research has been approved. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the money is directed in three main areas:

  • stimulating scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers;
    • development of research infrastructure;
      • modern equipment and institutional development.

        As a result of state accreditation, 246 leading scientific institutions and higher education establishments will receive basic funding. More than 50,000 scientists will for the first time receive an additional salary supplement as recognition of the results of their institutions' work.

        - the report says.

        Svyrydenko added: the largest funding will be received by institutions and universities in key scientific centers of Ukraine - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Sumy. A significant part of the research infrastructure and scientific teams are concentrated there, the Prime Minister added.

        Recall

        Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the adoption of a decision which, according to her, will allow educational institutions to be provided with textbooks on time.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPoliticsEducation
        Technology
        State budget
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Yulia Svyrydenko
        Dnipro (city)
        Ukraine
        Lviv
        Sumy
        Kyiv
        Kharkiv