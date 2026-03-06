The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 3 billion to support science

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion for state support of Ukrainian science. The procedure for distributing funds to finance scientific institutions and university research has been approved. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, the money is directed in three main areas:

stimulating scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers;

development of research infrastructure;

modern equipment and institutional development.

As a result of state accreditation, 246 leading scientific institutions and higher education establishments will receive basic funding. More than 50,000 scientists will for the first time receive an additional salary supplement as recognition of the results of their institutions' work. - the report says.

Svyrydenko added: the largest funding will be received by institutions and universities in key scientific centers of Ukraine - Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Sumy. A significant part of the research infrastructure and scientific teams are concentrated there, the Prime Minister added.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced the adoption of a decision which, according to her, will allow educational institutions to be provided with textbooks on time.