russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1752 views

The United Kingdom and the EU are trying to agree on the terms of a defense agreement, despite disagreements over financial contributions and access to the EU defense fund. The security of Europe is at stake.

Great Britain and the EU have entered a "tense struggle" for a defense agreement - Politico

Both sides are optimistic about finding a way forward, but for now, a large-scale security and defense agreement, the UK's participation in joint EU procurement worth billions of euros - is not guaranteed and is still subject to agreement. 

UNN reports with reference to Рolitico.

Details

The EU and the UK plan to cooperate more closely in the field of defense. Last week in London, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appeared with a smiling Keir Starmer to present a large-scale agreement as part of the British leader's mission to "reset" relations with the EU. But warm words at the summit cannot hide significant differences in the crucial EU defense fund, Рolitico writes.

Context

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently presented a large-scale agreement in the context of a "reset" of UK-EU relations. The list of agreements includes expanded access for EU fishing vessels to British waters and a relaxation of border controls. 

The document presented by the President of the European Commission states that "the UK and the EU share a common responsibility for the security of Europe." 

The parties also promised closer coordination to support Ukraine.

- the publication writes.

But discussions may soon begin on a separate price for the UK's participation in joint procurement under the EU defense fund known as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE). Its volume is about 150 billion euros. Through this fund, countries can take out loans to buy military equipment.

Coordination requires effort, Britain and the EU have differences 

Both sides will prepare for further negotiations and a separate agreement. But it is known that the 27 EU countries have not yet agreed on a mandate to advance the next stage of negotiations. The governments of these countries are "divided in opinion." 

The EU has approved borrowing up to €150 billion under the SAFE instrument for European defense: what is envisaged for Ukraine21.05.25, 13:54 • 3234 views

According to several officials in London and Brussels, any expectations of an imminent agreement are currently "shaky." 

Ben Jones, a researcher of European foreign policy at King's College London, called the partnership "significant." But the expert warned that it is "long on principles and short on specific commitments, especially in the defense industry."

There will be many difficult negotiations ahead

- the expert emphasized.

The EU is already pointing out that the financial contribution that the UK "should make" should be determined. London should also explain how large companies, as well as small suppliers, will participate in the case, in accordance with future agreements. 

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has his ninth child25.05.25, 06:12 • 33473 views

Meanwhile, French officials seem satisfied with their victory on fishing rights. According to a French diplomat quoted by Рolitico, representatives of his country left the negotiations and are now "trying to limit access" to the EU defense fund.

Another comment, which Рolitico conveys:

There is a generation of Brexit veterans from European countries who were part of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement process, "who do not want to make life easier for Great Britain"

This was stated by an EU diplomat, but added that others have taken a "more pragmatic approach." Why? 

Because there is an "urgency of the moment" - due to the aggressive war of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, and due to the fact that the United States is withdrawing from its role in the defense of Europe.

Therefore, despite the obstacles facing them, both sides are determined to find a way forward. At stake are profits, principles and responsibility in the face of serious threats.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the United Kingdom and the European Union are preparing for a historic defense and security agreement in the face of global challenges - the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and the deployment of a campaign of espionage and sabotage. The agreement should oblige the parties to "strengthen cooperation" to ensure the rapid and uninterrupted movement of military personnel and equipment throughout Europeand.

Britain is investigating whether Russia is involved in the arson of Starmer's property - FT24.05.25, 13:49 • 4480 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
European Union
United Kingdom
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
