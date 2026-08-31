The State Duma stated that VPNs are “dangerous” for Russians and may lead them to the “wrong” internet

In Russia, the authorities are trying to wean citizens, especially young people, off constantly using VPNs, calling such services "dangerous." This was stated by Sergey Boyarsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Information Policy, The Moscow Times reports, citing TASS, writes UNN.

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We are doing everything we can to wean people, especially young people, from being online with their VPN constantly turned on, because it is dangerous — Boyarsky said.

According to him, a VPN can lead Russians "to those corners of the internet" from which the state is trying to protect them. The lawmaker called this one of the authorities' main tasks.

Demand for VPNs in Russia has surged

According to Digital Budget, in March 2026, Russians downloaded VPN applications 9.2 million times — 14 times more than a year earlier. A Russian Field survey showed that 74% of Russians know about VPNs, while 40% actively use them.

Russia is tightening surveillance of citizens’ travel on all modes of transport

Earlier, Russia's Ministry of Digital Development was tasked with reducing the use of VPNs in the country. Telecommunications operators were instructed, among other things, to prepare restrictive measures regarding foreign internet traffic, while large companies were told to block VPN users' access to their resources.

According to Forbes, Vladimir Putin allegedly ordered a tougher crackdown on VPNs as part of a classified directive. Against this backdrop, Russians' interest in tools for bypassing internet restrictions continues to grow.

Up to 30% of internet providers in Russia may shut down due to new requirements - CPD