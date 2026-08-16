Russia is tightening surveillance of citizens’ travel on all modes of transport

Russia will expand its system for collecting data on citizens’ movements within the country and abroad. A new draft order from Russia’s Ministry of Transport provides for the state to receive not only planned but also actual information about journeys by all types of long-distance transport, UNN reports, citing Verstka.

Details

It is noted that Russia’s law enforcement agencies will be able to track, practically in real time, all movements of citizens on long-distance transport within Russia, as well as abroad.

The transport sector is one of the targets of terrorist attacks, so traceability is especially important here - said Rafael Mardanshin, deputy head of the relevant committee of Russia’s State Duma.

He justified tighter control over travel by the need to ensure the safety and protection of passengers and transport workers, as well as infrastructure facilities, from terrorists and fraudsters.

Previously

In July 2026, only one-third of mobile internet sessions in Russia took place without restrictions. The authorities are more actively introducing whitelisted internet access and blocking foreign messengers and VPNs.

Russia tightens control over mobile communications: SIM cards to be linked to IMEI, "children's" numbers to appear - intelligence