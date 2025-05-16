The State Department has released details of Rubio's meeting with representatives from Ukraine and Turkey in Istanbul.

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov
01:30 PM • 13224 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20752 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

11:56 AM • 24368 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

09:33 AM • 67503 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 58561 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 57843 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 157117 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 171080 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 149326 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 183002 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
86%
749mm
Popular news

Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

May 16, 06:30 AM • 49261 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71648 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 07:49 AM • 83325 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

May 16, 08:01 AM • 17901 views

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49321 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 250332 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 241521 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 303047 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 366001 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 419492 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Rustem Umerov

Hakan Fidan

Emmanuel Macron

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 49343 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

May 16, 07:26 AM • 71673 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 80011 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 117602 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 141985 views
Actual

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Guardian

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

The State Department has released details of Rubio's meeting with representatives from Ukraine and Turkey in Istanbul.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1560 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey to discuss a peaceful settlement. He thanked Turkey for organizing the meeting.

The State Department has released details of Rubio's meeting with representatives from Ukraine and Turkey in Istanbul.

United States Secretary of State Mark Rubio met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The parties were looking for ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the State Department.

Negotiations with both delegations

Today in Istanbul, Turkey, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

- said State Department spokeswoman Temmy Bruce.

She noted that during the meeting, the three delegations discussed the importance of finding a peaceful end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Minister noted today's direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, while reaffirming the US position on the need to stop the killings.

Secretary of State Rubio also thanked Foreign Minister Fidan for hosting these important discussions.

- the spokeswoman noted.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that US officials met with Ukrainian and Russian delegations separately, but later in the day left Turkey the right to convene direct talks. Rubio then left the palace to meet with national security advisers from the UK, Germany and France, and did not stay for the talks.

Addendum

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin interact directly.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
France
Istanbul
United Kingdom
Germany
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Ukraine
Brent
$64.76
Bitcoin
$103,989.10
S&P 500
$5,921.13
Tesla
$347.68
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,183.06
Ethereum
$2,605.83