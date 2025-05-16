The State Department has released details of Rubio's meeting with representatives from Ukraine and Turkey in Istanbul.

United States Secretary of State Mark Rubio met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The parties were looking for ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official website of the State Department.

Negotiations with both delegations

Today in Istanbul, Turkey, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. - said State Department spokeswoman Temmy Bruce.

She noted that during the meeting, the three delegations discussed the importance of finding a peaceful end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Minister noted today's direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, while reaffirming the US position on the need to stop the killings.

Secretary of State Rubio also thanked Foreign Minister Fidan for hosting these important discussions. - the spokeswoman noted.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that US officials met with Ukrainian and Russian delegations separately, but later in the day left Turkey the right to convene direct talks. Rubio then left the palace to meet with national security advisers from the UK, Germany and France, and did not stay for the talks.

Addendum

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Ukraine and Russia until US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin interact directly.