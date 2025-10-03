The State Border Guard Service's "Phoenix" unit will receive UAH 1 billion for drone procurement: the government has approved the decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 1 billion to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the purchase of drones for the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the State Border Guard Service. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

The government has allocated UAH 1 billion from the reserve fund of the state budget to strengthen the capabilities of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the State Border Guard Service. - Svyrydenko said.

The funds will be used to purchase modern attack and reconnaissance drones and the necessary equipment and materials for their operation.

Svyrydenko noted that "Phoenix" is the first UAV unit within the State Border Guard Service and one of the most effective. Last year, it hit about 8,000 enemy targets, and the enemy's equipment losses reached $60 million.

Addition

The government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the government had allocated UAH 1 billion on a non-repayable basis from the reserve fund of the state budget to the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for the Administration of the State Border Guard Service) for measures related to strengthening the state's defense capabilities.

Recall

