The south of Odesa region came under a massive Russian attack; there are power outages

Photo: t.me/odeskaODA

The south of Odesa region came under a massive Russian attack overnight; the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure, causing power disruptions, leaving 13,000 subscribers without electricity, and damaging trailers of trucks carrying food, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper said on social media on Thursday, UNN reports.

This night, the Russians once again massively attacked the south of Odesa region. The enemy targeted civilian infrastructure. As a result of the attack, power supply disruptions have been recorded in several settlements. As of this morning, 13,000 subscribers remain without electricity - Kiper wrote.

According to him, energy workers are already working to restore power.

At another location, two trailers attached to trucks carrying food products caught fire - the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

The fires that broke out have now been completely extinguished, he added.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing at the sites of the incidents," Kiper said.

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