A drone crashed in Romania during Russia's attack on Ukraine

In Romania, during the night of August 20, a drone was detected entering and crashing during Russia's attack on Ukraine, the country's Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

"During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, August 20, at 2:23 a.m., the Defense Ministry's radar surveillance system detected a group of aerial targets near the border with Ukraine. Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force were scrambled to monitor the situation. An IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter of the Romanian Air Force also took off for aerial reconnaissance," the statement said.

As indicated, the population in the affected area was alerted. The RO-Alert message was transmitted at 3:20 a.m.

"At 3:21 a.m., a drone entered the national airspace approximately 13 kilometers east of the municipality of Galați. At 3:24 a.m., the crew of the IAR-330 SOCAT helicopter reported that the target had crashed approximately 4 kilometers northeast of the town of Grindul, Tulcea County, in an uninhabited area. A fire broke out after the aircraft hit the ground and extinguished itself. There are no reports of casualties or material damage," Romania's Defense Ministry reported.

It is noted that "a military team is moving to the crash site to ensure the safety of the area."

The air raid alert, according to reports, was lifted at 3:52 a.m.

Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12