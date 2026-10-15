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The sky over Moscow has emptied out—hundreds of Ukrainian UAVs and other airborne targets are heading there.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1960 views

Monitoring channels reported approximately 250 drones heading toward Moscow and the suspension of airport operations. The data have not been officially confirmed.

The sky over Moscow has emptied out—hundreds of Ukrainian UAVs and other airborne targets are heading there.

Russia has come under a massive aerial attack, while hundreds of Ukrainian drones and other aerial targets are reportedly moving toward Moscow, according to monitoring channels. At the same time, no passenger aircraft can be seen over the Russian capital on the Flightradar24 service map, UNN writes.

Details

According to monitoring resources, Russia is being attacked by various types of drones, including jet-powered ones. There are also reports of the possible use of Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles.

Monitors claim that about 250 drones are flying toward Moscow alone. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of this number or of the information about the use of missiles.

Moscow reports that airports have suspended operations

According to monitoring channels, all airports in the Russian capital have suspended operations amid the threat of an aerial attack.

In the published screenshot from the Flightradar24 service, no passenger aircraft are shown in the airspace directly over Moscow and its immediate surroundings. However, the map itself does not confirm a complete closure of the airspace.

According to Rosaviatsia, all four Moscow airports – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky and Sheremetyevo – have temporarily stopped accepting and dispatching aircraft. The agency explained the restrictions as necessary to ensure flight safety amid the drone attack.

At the same time, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin repeatedly reported from 23:00 that drones heading toward the Russian capital had allegedly been shot down. According to his claim, Russian air defenses have already destroyed 37 drones. There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

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Stepan Haftko

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