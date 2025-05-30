$41.530.06
Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2
11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The situation with the power supply to the ZNPP remains extremely unstable - IAEA Director General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated about the instability of the situation with the power supply to the ZNPP. The station depends on a single 750 kV line for cooling nuclear fuel.

The situation with the power supply to the ZNPP remains extremely unstable - IAEA Director General

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi stated that the situation with off-site power supply at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) remains extremely unstable, reports UNN with reference to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Details

The concern of the IAEA Director is due to the fact that the largest facility in Europe currently relies on only one power line to perform basic nuclear safety functions.

The last backup power line of the ZNPP with a voltage of 330 kilovolts (kV) remains disconnected three weeks after the station lost access to it on May 7, and it is not clear when it will be restored. As a result, the six-reactor station is completely dependent on a single operating 750 kV line to receive external electricity needed to operate station nuclear safety systems and cool nuclear fuel 

– the IAEA said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the conflict in early 2022, the ZNPP has lost access to all external power supply eight times, but it was usually restored within a day.

Although the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has not been operating for about three years, its active reactor zones and spent nuclear fuel still require constant cooling, which requires electricity to operate water pumps. For this reason, the extremely vulnerable energy situation remains a serious problem, and we are monitoring it very closely 

– said Director General Grossi.

Recall

As UNN reported, the day before, an IAEA representative stated that there are currently no signs of preparations for the launch of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This was after Ukraine complained about information about the possible connection of the ZNPP to the Russian network.

A few days ago, the Representation of Ukraine to the OSCE and the UN reported that Russia continues to use the captured Zaporizhzhia NPP as a military base and an instrument of political blackmail, and also systematically obstructs the work of experts of the IAEA mission.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarNews of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
United Nations
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
