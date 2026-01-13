$43.260.18
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
07:21 AM • 13434 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 26178 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 43559 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 33569 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 32412 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 53865 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 22886 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 23599 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 54909 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Publications
Exclusives
The situation with providing Ukrainians with food is under control: the Minister of Economy was instructed to respond to network requests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the situation with providing people with food is under control. She instructed the Minister of Economy to respond to requests from retail chains.

The situation with providing Ukrainians with food is under control: the Minister of Economy was instructed to respond to network requests

In Ukraine, the situation with providing people with food is under control. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that she instructed the Minister of Economy to keep it under personal control and respond to network requests, UNN reports.

We coordinate efforts with retail chains. The situation with providing people with food is under control. I instructed the Minister of Economy to keep it under personal control and respond to network requests.

- Svyrydenko said.

Recall

Kyiv residents reported the closure of large supermarkets, such as "Silpo", "Aurora", "ATB", due to prolonged power outages. The "Aurora", NOVUS and "Fozzy Group" chains confirmed temporary difficulties, while "ATB-Market" denies information about mass closures.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineEconomy
