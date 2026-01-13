The situation with providing Ukrainians with food is under control: the Minister of Economy was instructed to respond to network requests

In Ukraine, the situation with providing people with food is under control. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who added that she instructed the Minister of Economy to keep it under personal control and respond to network requests, UNN reports.

We coordinate efforts with retail chains. The situation with providing people with food is under control. I instructed the Minister of Economy to keep it under personal control and respond to network requests. - Svyrydenko said.

Recall

Kyiv residents reported the closure of large supermarkets, such as "Silpo", "Aurora", "ATB", due to prolonged power outages. The "Aurora", NOVUS and "Fozzy Group" chains confirmed temporary difficulties, while "ATB-Market" denies information about mass closures.