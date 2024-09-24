The situation is tense, but no permanent IAEA mission at Kursk NPP is planned - Grossi

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia remains serious, but his agency does not plan to deploy a permanent mission there. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Ukrainian troops remain in the Kursk region of Russia, but they are about 40 kilometers from the station.

The situation is serious, because there has been a military breakthrough, and this breakthrough has reached a stage where it is not so far from the nuclear power plant - Grossi said.

Grossi visited the four-reactor Kursk NPP last month and noted that the plant would be “extremely vulnerable” in the event of an attack because it has no protective dome.

In his comments before the debate at the UN General Assembly, he expressed hope that favorable circumstances would allow him not to return to the station.

I hope that there will be no need to return to the Kursk station, as this will mean that the situation has stabilized, he noted.

According to Grossi, the IAEA does not plan to place permanent observers at the plant - unlike four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion in February 2022.

Grossi said the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains tense, with each side regularly accusing the other of planning an attack on the plant.

My experts continue to report military activities near the station, He said.

Grossi has visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP five times since the invasion began and urged both sides to exercise restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

Grossi: Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling tower is badly damaged and needs to be demolished