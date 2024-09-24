The situation is tense, but no permanent IAEA mission at Kursk NPP is planned - Grossi

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The situation is tense, but no permanent IAEA mission at Kursk NPP is planned - Grossi

The situation is tense, but no permanent IAEA mission at Kursk NPP is planned - Grossi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109090 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that the situation around the Kursk NPP is serious, but the agency is not planning a permanent mission there. The situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP remains tense.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that the situation around the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia remains serious, but his agency does not plan to deploy a permanent mission there. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian troops remain in the Kursk region of Russia, but they are about 40 kilometers from the station.

The situation is serious, because there has been a military breakthrough, and this breakthrough has reached a stage where it is not so far from the nuclear power plant

- Grossi said.

Grossi visited the four-reactor Kursk NPP last month and noted that the plant would be “extremely vulnerable” in the event of an attack because it has no protective dome.

In his comments before the debate at the UN General Assembly, he expressed hope that favorable circumstances would allow him not to return to the station.

I hope that there will be no need to return to the Kursk station, as this will mean that the situation has stabilized,

he noted.

According to Grossi, the IAEA does not plan to place permanent observers at the plant - unlike four Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhia plant, which was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion in February 2022.

Grossi said the situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains tense, with each side regularly accusing the other of planning an attack on the plant.

My experts continue to report military activities near the station,

He said.

Grossi has visited the Zaporizhzhia NPP five times since the invasion began and urged both sides to exercise restraint to avoid a nuclear accident.

Grossi: Zaporizhzhia NPP cooling tower is badly damaged and needs to be demolished05.09.24, 07:23

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
reutersReuters
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

